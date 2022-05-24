All Arrangements Made To Protect Animals During Floods: Assam Minister

The Assam Forest Department has made all preventive arrangements in the national parks, wildlife sanctuaries of the state to protect the wild animals during floods, forest minister Parimal Suklabaidya asserted on Tuesday.

He said that the forest department and authorities of the national parks, and the wildlife sanctuaries have made all necessary arrangements to deal with food shortage and to protect the wild animals.

"Every year, we have taken measures to tackle floods and we have given top priority to rescue the wild animals. We always try how to rescue all animals in the national parks, and wildlife sanctuaries during floods. This year also, we have made all arrangements for it," Suklabaidya said.

Further, he said that his department has also made a routine list of the forest staff, and workers on how they will do their work during floods.

"We will introduce a time card for all vehicles to restrict vehicular speed on roads which are passing through the national parks, and wildlife sanctuaries. We have sufficient highlands in our national parks, and sanctuaries. We have also arranged rescue teams for Kaziranga National Park," the Assam Forest Minister said.

So far, as many as 25 persons lost their lives with 33 districts affected due to floods and landslides triggered by heavy rain in the state.

According to the reports of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), as many as 19 people have died in floods and five died in landslide incidents.

Over 9.66 lakh people were also displaced by this year’s deluge, ASMDA stated.

