Assam: Govt Official Arrested On Bribery Charges In Mangaldoi

The sleuths of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption cell on Tuesday apprehended a government official on bribery charges at Mangaldoi in Assam’s Darrang district.

Hemanta Talukdar, who works as the general manager in the District Industries and Commerce centre in Darrang, was caught red-handed while taking a bribe of Rs 10,000.

According to sources, he demanded a commission in lieu of sanctioning a loan to the complainant under Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) scheme.

Acting on information, police offiocials laid a trap and was finally able to apprehend Talukdar red-handed while he was taking the bribe from the complainant.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered in ACB police station under Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018) against Talukder.

Earlier on Friday, two government officials of the irrigation department were apprehended by sleuths of Vigilance and Anti Corruption cell while taking bribe in Goalpara.

According to reports, the accused officials were identified as Akbar Ali, executive engineer (Irrigation) Dudhnoi East Division, Goalpara and Jagadish Rabha, head assistant.

The duo was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 for flood damage renovation works.

