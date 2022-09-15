All Assam Engineer’s Association Greets Everyone On Engineer's Day

Realizing that each individual has an inherent engineering mind irrespective of their adopted professions, All Assam Engineer’s Association (AAEA) greets everyone on the auspicious occasion of Engineer's Day, which is celebrated on 15 September in India. The forum of graduate engineers wishes a productive life for every professional engineer across the country, even after their retirements from professional work.

The auspicious day marks the birth anniversary of India’s finest civil engineer Mokshagundam Vishweshvaraya, who was honoured with Bharat Ratna in 1955. Born on 15 September 1861 at Muddenahalli village in Karnataka, Vishweshvaraya completed his graduation in civil engineering from Pune Science College. As an honour to his great achievement and contributions to the field of engineering and education, the government decided to observe Vishweshvaraya’s birthday as Engineer's Day.

Engineers are considered as the backbone of every nation. India continues to produce more than 1.5 million engineers every year from its over 4000 institutes and it is one of the largest producers of professional engineers across the world. Indian engineers are always welcomed in various countries for their meticulous thought process and skills to solve various problems. Millions of aspiring students appear in entrance examinations every year for getting admissions to favoured engineering colleges & universities in India, where the students are offered several streams of engineering like civil, mechanical, electrical, aeronautical, chemical, environmental, electronics, computer science, etc.

“Once engineers were projected only as corrupt professionals in various Indian literary works and movies, the people now start recognising the contributions of engineers. The annual celebration helps the engineers to reorganize their commitment for innovative contributions to the nation,” said AAEA president Er Kailash Sarma, working president Er Nava J. Thakuria and secretary Er Inamul Hye. The forum also wishes every Indian for the forthcoming Vishwakarma Jayanti (scheduled on 17 September for worshiping the god of engineering), the divine architect of the universe, adored by numerous engineers, mechanics, smiths, artisans, craftsmen, factory workers, etc.