Naval Training Base At Manasbal Lake In J&K Revived After 33 Years

The Indian Navy has resumed operations at its training base at the Manasbal lake in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ganderbal district after 33 years. The base was shut down after a rise in terrorism in the erstwhile state.
Facilities available at the Manasbal lake in the central Kashmir district was excellent for naval training of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) in Jammu and Kashmir.
However, owing to deteriorating security situation, the site was abandoned in 1989 and the training area was shifted to Mansar lake in Jammu, informed officials.
They said that with the security situation improving Kashmir, the naval training base has been revived after 33 years.
Officials mentioned that a suitable camping site along with adequate infrastructure has been provided by the Manasbal Development Authority on the lakefront and two naval training boats have been brought here from Mansar.
Group Commander NCC Group Srinagar, Brigadier K S Kalsi told reporters that it is a momentous occasion and the red-letter day for the NCC in the valley region.
Brigadier Kalsi said, “It is after a gap of 33 years that NCC training activities of the naval wing are restarting in this beautiful location of Manasbal lake...100 NCC cadets including girls from various colleges of Jammu and Kashmir are participating in the camp.”
He further mentioned that the NCC is a major organ of nation-building with the aim to train young citizens to inculcate discipline among them and make them responsible citizens.
“We also train them to join the armed forces,” added Kalsi.
The NCC had started its activities in the Kashmir valley in 1965 but the naval centre at Manasbal was closed in 1989 owing to security reasons, the Brigadier stated.
He said, “Now, we are ready to start training and reactivate this area.”
Cadets will receive training in various activities like boat pulling, sailing, signaling and ship modeling.
Speaking further, Brigadier Kalsi said, “It was a demotivating factor. Now, when Manasbal is available, we are sure and hopeful that cadets of the Kashmir valley will immensely benefit from this beautiful location.”
The beautifully located training facility will motivate the local youth to join the NCC, he said.