Naval Training Base At Manasbal Lake In J&K Revived After 33 Years

The Indian Navy has resumed operations at its training base at the Manasbal lake in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ganderbal district after 33 years. The base was shut down after a rise in terrorism in the erstwhile state.

Facilities available at the Manasbal lake in the central Kashmir district was excellent for naval training of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

However, owing to deteriorating security situation, the site was abandoned in 1989 and the training area was shifted to Mansar lake in Jammu, informed officials.

They said that with the security situation improving Kashmir, the naval training base has been revived after 33 years.

Officials mentioned that a suitable camping site along with adequate infrastructure has been provided by the Manasbal Development Authority on the lakefront and two naval training boats have been brought here from Mansar.

Group Commander NCC Group Srinagar, Brigadier K S Kalsi told reporters that it is a momentous occasion and the red-letter day for the NCC in the valley region.

Brigadier Kalsi said, “It is after a gap of 33 years that NCC training activities of the naval wing are restarting in this beautiful location of Manasbal lake...100 NCC cadets including girls from various colleges of Jammu and Kashmir are participating in the camp.”