All Assam Zubeen Garg Fan Club Appeals for Firecracker-Free Diwali

In a heartfelt appeal, the All Assam Zubeen Garg Fan Club has urged people across Assam to observe a quiet and spiritual Diwali this year, dedicating the festival to the memory of the late Zubeen Garg.

In an official statement released by the club, president Ankur and secretary Piku Borgohain requested that fans and well-wishers refrain from bursting firecrackers or organising lavish celebrations during the festival.

They emphasised that the state continues to mourn Zubeen’s untimely death and that the true tribute to his soul would be through peace and prayer rather than festivity.

“In this sensitive and sorrowful atmosphere, we appeal to everyone to dedicate this Diwalito Zubeen da’s name and soul’s peace. Let it be a spiritual celebration, not one of noise and grandeur,” the statement read.

The fan club’s message reflects the emotional resonance Zubeen Garg continues to hold among people.

Also Read: Zubeen Garg’s Pathsala Fan Club Files Complaint Over Alleged Negligence