Zubeen Garg’s Pathsala Fan Club Files Complaint Over Alleged Negligence

The Pathsala Zubeen Garg Fan Club has filed a formal complaint against Siddharth Sharma, Zubeen Garg's manager, and other individuals involved in the incident at the Pathsala Police Station. The complaint highlights serious allegations of negligence, exploitation, and mismanagement that may have contributed to the untimely death of the beloved singer.

According to the complaint, some of the accused have been working as assistants in subordinate offices and have been closely associated with Zubeen Garg’s professional and personal engagements for several years. Zubeen Garg had been suffering from seizures for an extended period, a condition that required careful monitoring, proper medication, and a controlled environment.

His close aides, despite being fully aware of his medical condition, certain coordinators allegedly used Zubeen Garg for personal and monetary gain, compelling him to travel to Singapore on 17 September 2025 for commercial engagements. During this trip, the complaint claims, he was forced to consume heavy alcohol and was denied proper care, attention, and his necessary medications.

Further allegations state that, despite clear knowledge that individuals with seizure disorders should avoid proximity to water for safety reasons, Zubeen Garg was taken to a water source on 19 September 2025. The complaint attributes this decision, along with a lack of proper security measures and monitoring, directly to the tragic circumstances that led to his death.

For years, the coordinators allegedly exploited Zubeen Garg’s fame, arranging engagements and public appearances for profit while neglecting his health and safety. Social media platforms, including Facebook, have been flooded with posts, messages, and discussions highlighting the incident and raising questions about the accountability of those responsible.

The fan club has demanded a thorough investigation and strict legal action against all individuals implicated in the complaint. The complaint underscores the need for a system where the welfare of artists is prioritised over commercial interests.