"All Communities Will Receive Justice Under BJP Governance”: Himanta Biswa Sarma

In a key meeting of the Karnadhar Committee, held in the presence of B.L. Santosh, several important decisions were taken regarding the upcoming elections in Assam.

The discussions focused on election preparedness, outreach to the public, and awareness of recent government schemes, with the CM Himanta Biswa Sarma describing the deliberations as highly productive.

According to party sources, 36 election sub-committees were finalised today, and strategies regarding alliances were discussed.

BJP plans to contest 103 constituencies directly, while in other areas it will move forward in collaboration with allied parties.

The party is placing special emphasis on youth and women candidates, aiming to bring in fresh faces and new energy for the 2026 elections.

Sources said that the BJP expects support from Assamese minorities, while it does not expect votes from the 'Miya Muslim' community, though it has historically secured votes from Assamese Muslims.

CM highlighted that the BJP’s strength lies in support across all communities, and the party has always championed the demands of different social groups.

Party members have also actively participated in local tribal rights movements, with around 90% of participants being BJP voters, demonstrating the party’s grassroots reach.

Addressing opposition claims, the CM questioned Congress’s record during its 15-year rule, asking who it benefited and which communities received justice.

He also referenced the founding of Sukapha University, emphasising that developmental initiatives were carried out under BJP governance.

Reiterating the party’s confidence ahead of elections, the CM stated, “BJP and its allies are confident of good results in Assam. This time, our campaign will focus on development, not just narratives, and we will take our message of growth directly to the people.”

Also Read: Three Gogois Are the Biggest Supporters of Miyas: Himanta Biswa Sarma