Three Gogois Are the Biggest Supporters of Miyas: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma addressing reporters on Thursday issued a cautionary note regarding the state’s demographic and political landscape, warning that the future of indigenous Assamese communities could be at risk if the BJP were to lose power.

Addressing the press, Sarma remarked, “Mark my words—once the BJP is no longer in power, from Dispur to the farthest corners of Assam, the state could fall under the influence of Miyas.” He stressed that his prediction was rooted in the reality of mortality, saying, “I, too, am mortal. No one lives forever. The day the BJP government exits, the very Assamese people who are currently critical of us will realize the consequences later.”

The Chief Minister framed his administration’s work as a protective measure, likening it to building a sturdy embankment to safeguard the state. “We have built a structure, like an embankment, and made it stand. About 40% of the population is aggressive, unlike ordinary citizens who debate politics calmly on social media. This group’s influence will only grow if we are not united,” Sarma warned.

He further pointed to opposition leaders, specifically naming Lurin, Gaurav, and Akhil Gogoi, asserting that they are the biggest supporters of the Miyas, and distinguishing them from other traditional Gogoi, Borbora, and Buragohain families. “They are not ordinary supporters—they are the biggest supporters of Miyas,” he claimed.

Sarma’s remarks come amid rising tensions over identity politics and demographic concerns in Assam, reflecting ongoing debates about the protection of indigenous rights and the role of political parties in safeguarding cultural and social balance.

The Chief Minister concluded with a call for unity among Assamese communities, emphasizing that failure to stay united could threaten their presence and influence in their own land.