“All Efforts Will Be Made to Stop Himanta in 2026”: Akhil Gogoi

Raijor Dal President Akhil Gogoi stated that their election campaign for 2026 will begin on December 1.

Discussions on alliances are ongoing. He emphasised that to defeat the BJP, a broad coalition will be necessary.

“No power in the world can break our alliances,” he asserted, adding that in 2026, efforts will be made to stop Himanta Biswa Sarma by any means necessary.

Gogoi also remarked that he has not heard any comments from the heads of opposition parties regarding this. “We are fully focused on election preparations,” Gogoi further stated.

He mentioned that in order to contest elections, funds are required, and the party is in talks with various people to raise money. External star campaigners have assured full support in every possible way for the election.

Gogoi concluded by stating that in the Assembly, Himanta Biswa Sarma will be confronted.

Also Read: ‘Only Collective Strategy Can Defeat BJP’: Akhil Gogoi