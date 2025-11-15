‘Only Collective Strategy Can Defeat BJP’: Akhil Gogoi

Raijor Dal president and MLA Akhil Gogoi on Saturday said that defeating the BJP in Assam is possible only if all opposition parties unite at the grassroots level and adopt a time-bound collective strategy.

His remarks came after a meeting with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, whom he described as “a friend since 2008.”

Speaking to reporters, Gogoi said he discussed the current political climate with Kejriwal and stressed the need for deeper coordination among anti-BJP forces in Assam.

“If we fight the Assam elections unitedly, we can defeat the BJP. The people of Bihar may not have fully experienced the BJP’s governance yet — but Assam has been under BJP rule since 2016,” Gogoi said, adding that no amount of monetary promises can sway Assam’s voters anymore.

Taking aim at the ruling BJP in Assam, the Sivasagar legislator said that various sections of society, government employees, the six communities demanding ST status, minorities, and tribal groups are deeply dissatisfied and engaged in sustained protests.

“Has the Assam Accord been implemented? Has any of the major promises been fulfilled?” he asked, accusing the BJP government of betraying the expectations of the public.

Gogoi argued that ousting the BJP will require not just rhetoric but concrete joint action.

“If the opposition wants to defeat the BJP, we must unite at the booth level. We should sit together for 4–5 days, iron out every issue, and start working immediately. Within 10 days, this process must be completed.”

Gogoi said, “We cannot sit like Gaonburha and expect BJP to be defeated. We need the right strategy and timely decisions.”

