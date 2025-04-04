All Eyes on Rabha Hasong Poll Results: Who Will Seize Power?

The fate of Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council now hangs in the balance as vote counting unfolds in Kamrup and Goalpara districts. With political stakes high and intense competition among candidates, all eyes are on the results that will shape the council’s future leadership.

In Kamrup district, the counting process began at 8 AM at the Amingaon Deputy Commissioner's office, where 44 candidates from 14 constituencies anxiously await their fate. A total of 1,67,536 voters have decided who will take charge, and the results could bring surprising twists. With 98 counting tables set up across 14 halls, the atmosphere is charged with anticipation. Will new faces emerge victorious, or will the existing political forces retain their grip?

Meanwhile, over in Goalpara district, the counting process is equally intense. Here, 19 council constituencies are in play, and 52 candidates are vying for a seat in power. Unlike Kamrup, Goalpara originally had 20 constituencies, but one candidate secured an unopposed victory, adding to the intrigue. Counting is taking place in four large halls with 36 tables, and votes from four constituencies are being counted simultaneously. The district administration has ensured tight security, hinting at the possibility of a nail-biting contest.

As numbers trickle in, political camps are on edge. Will there be a major political shift? Could there be unexpected upsets? The coming hours will decide who takes charge of Rabha Hasong’s governance. Stay tuned for the final verdict!

