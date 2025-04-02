Rabha Hasong Council Elections: Voting Underway Across 33 Constituencies

The elections for the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (RHAC) commenced today in Assam, with polling beginning at 7 AM.

Voters across the region are actively participating in the democratic process, with elections taking place in 33 out of the 36 council constituencies. In three constituencies, candidates from the ruling party alliance have been elected unopposed, securing their victory without contest.

Polling is being conducted across two major districts—Goalpara and Kamrup. In Goalpara, elections are being held in 19 constituencies, while in Kamrup, voters are casting their ballots in 14 constituencies. Around over 3 lakh eligible voters, the election will play a crucial role in determining the leadership of the council for the coming term.

To facilitate smooth voting, 571 polling stations have been set up across the constituencies. Since morning, voters have been arriving at their designated polling centers, with reports indicating a peaceful and orderly voting process. The Election Commission has deployed adequate security personnel to ensure free and fair elections.

