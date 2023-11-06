All New Assam Bhawan Sanctioned In Delhi; Land Allocated

A new Assam Bhawan in the heart of Delhi is all set to come true after the Delhi Development Authority allotted land for the project in Dwarka.
The Government of Assam has been allotted 4,000 square meters of land in Delhi's Dwarka region by the Delhi Development Authority for the construction of a new Assam Bhawan.
Assam cabinet minister for panchayat and rural development, food, civil supplies and consumer affairs, general administration, and law and justice department, Ranjeet Kumar Dass informed about the same through social media.
Expressing his glee at the decision, the Assam minister said that it will be a "valuable asset" for the state in the coming days.
The cabinet minister also informed that the department has already issued a financial sanction and capped the ceiling amount at just over Rs 32 crores for the construction of the new Assam Bhawan.
Taking to X, Ranjeet Kumar Dass wrote, "New beginnings in the heart of Delhi! Delhi Development Authority allotted 4000 Sqm of prime land in Dwarka to the Govt of Assam for a new Assam Bhawan. The Department has already issued a Financial Sanction and Ceiling Amount of Rs.32,30,34,892 for the land. It will undoubtedly be a valuable asset in the days ahead."
It may be noted that the Assam Government already has an Assam Bhawan in Delhi. The Assam Bhawan is situated in the Chanakyapuri locality of New Delhi at Sardar Patel Marg, Kriti Nagar, Block X, Diplomatic Enclave.