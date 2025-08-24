Allegations of Tribal Land Exploitation Against Dima Hasao & Karbi Anglong CEMs

Allegations have been levelled against Tuliram Ronghang, CEM of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), and Debolal Gorlosa, CEM of North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC), of prioritising corporate interests over tribal welfare, potentially endangering indigenous communities

These accusations have been raised by Rajen Timung, President of the Indigenous People’s Party (IPP). Timung further alleged that the council leaders are acting under the influence of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, raising concerns about political interference in matters meant to protect tribal lands and cultural heritage.

Timung claims that such actions violate the Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution, which safeguards the rights and interests of tribal communities. According to him, corporate entities like Adani, Ambani, Greenco Engineering, APDCL, and Mahabal Cement Company are being allowed to exploit tribal lands, which could lead to displacement, cultural erosion, and environmental degradation.

Thousands of tribal families may be affected if these land transactions proceed, threatening the region’s biodiversity and the community’s spiritual and cultural connection to their ancestral lands.

Highlighting personal risks, Timung reported that his residence was targeted with gunfire on July 30, 2025, and his car was damaged. He attributes the attack to his recent petition to the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) regarding alleged violations by council authorities of Sixth Schedule provisions and council land rules.

Timung also filed a complaint with the Compliance Review Panel of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) concerning a loan approved for the Assam Solar Plant project in a Sixth Schedule area. Following his complaint, the ADB and India’s Department of Economic Affairs reportedly withdrew the loan from APDCL on May 23 and May 29, 2025, respectively.

In his statement, Timung called on indigenous communities to unite against land exploitation, urging them to protect their ancestral lands, forests, and cultural heritage from corporate encroachment. He accused the CEMs of prioritizing temporary financial gains over the long-term welfare of tribal people.