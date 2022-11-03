Assam

Car with Heroin Worth Rs 4 Crores Seized in Assam’s Karimganj

The Heroin weighing 500 grams was seized during an operation led by Karimganj Additional Superintendent of Police Partha Pratim Das.
Pratidin Bureau

An Alto car with heroin worth Rs. 4 crores was seized in Assam’s Karimganj district on Wednesday evening.

According to sources, the Alto car bearing the registration number AS10 E 9032 was en route Tripura from Nilambazar in Karimganj when it was intercepted at Sonakhira in Patharkandi.

The Heroin weighing 500 grams was seized during an operation led by Karimganj Additional Superintendent of Police Partha Pratim Das.

The police arrested two drug peddlers Jamil Ahmed and Ahmed Hussain hailing from Patharkandi and Moina in connection to the seizure.

