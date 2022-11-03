Mizoram: Assam Rifles Seize Foreign Cigarettes Worth Rs 2.47 Cr

The troops of Assam Rifles on Wednesday seized a large quantity of foreign-origin cigarettes worth Rs 2.47 crore in Mizoram's Champhai district.

Serchhip Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), on Wednesday, recovered 190 cases of foreign-origin cigarettes worth Rs 2.47 crore from the New Zotlang area of Champhai district.

The operation was carried out by a joint team of Assam Rifles and Custom Preventive Force, Champhai based on specific information.

A senior official of Assam Rifles said that the Assam Rifles team recovered the items which were dumped in the New Zotlang area.