Ambarish Barman Assumes Command of Controller of Defence Accounts, Guwahati
Ambarish Barman from Assam's Dibrugarh picked up the Senior Administrative Grade (SAG) and assumed the command of Controller of Defence Accounts (CDA), at Guwahati.
The organization of CDA Guwahati is responsible for Financial Oversight/Expenditure Management viz disbursements, audit, accounting, and financial advice of Armed Forces in North East Region.
About Ambarish Barman
Ambarish Barman joined the 2005 batch of Indian Defence Accounts Service (IDAS). He is an alumnus of Shri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi and Delhi School of Economics. He has attended training Programms at National Law University Delhi, Indian School of Business (ISB) Mohali and National Institute of Financial Management (NIFM) Faridabad. Barman has also distinguished himself in training exposures at Goldman School of Public Policy, University of California, Berkeley (Mid-Career Training) and Program on Public Fiscal Management for Financial Advisors at Duke Centre for International Development, Duke University, North Carolina.
In a career spanning over 17 years he has had wide exposure in various commands, staff and instructional appointments, as a member of Emergency Empowered Committees and Empowered Procurement Committees in Service HQrs, Member Secretary of Task Forces & High Level Committees in Ministry of Defence, Central Election Observer, Central Nodal Officer under Jal Shakti Abhiyan, Member(Govt Representative) of the Pension Advisory Committee of Pension Fund Regulatory & Development Authority (PFRDA), amongst others. He has received the Commendation of The Chief of Naval Staff in 2016 for displaying ‘utmost dedication, commitment and professional competence of a very high order.’
Before assuming command of CDA Guwahati he was on Central Deputation as Director to Government of India (GoI) in Ministry of Defence.