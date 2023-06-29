Assam Governor Visits Indian Army's Tezpur-based Gajraj Corps

Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria visited Indian Army's Tezpur based Gajraj Corps on Thursday.
During the visit, the governor laid a wreath at the war memorial at Gajraj Corps Headquarters to pay obeisance to the fallen Heroes of the nation.
While addressing the troops he commended the contribution of the Indian Army and the dedication and selfless devotion of the troops of Gajraj Corps in safeguarding the nation and in bringing peace back to Assam after decades of violence.
After the address to all ranks of Tezpur Military station at Albert Ekka Auditorium the governor also interacted informally with the troops during tea.