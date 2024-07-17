Ambush at Assam-Mizoram Border: 3 Hmar Guerillas Shot Dead In Police Custody

In a dramatic turn of events, three Hmar guerilla in police custody were allegedly shot dead by unidentified assailants while being taken along the Assam-Mizoram border for an investigation.
Sources described it as an ambush, where sudden gunfire erupted from the nearby Bhuban Pahar, resulting in the death of the three Hmar members and injuries to three police personnel.
The guerillas were recently arrested from Kali Ganga Nagar in Assam’s Cachar district, found in possession of a pistol. During their transfer to the border region for further investigation, the ambush took place.
It is suspected that the attack might have been an attempt to eliminate evidence, though this has not been confirmed.
Two of the deceased militants were identified as residents of Cachar district, while the third hailed from Manipur.
Investigation is on to determine the motive and identify the assailants.