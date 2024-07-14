Manipur: Kuki Militants Ambush Security Forces in Jiribam, 1 CRPF Jawan Dead

Violence has once more engulfed Manipur's Jiribam district with a violent clash breaking out between security forces and Kuki militants early on Sunday morning in Morbung Village. The skirmish resulted in the tragic death of a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan and left two Manipur commandos severely injured.
According to reports, the incident began when a group of Kuki militants launched an unprovoked attack on security guards stationed in the area. The militants opened fire suddenly, prompting the security forces to retaliate. The exchange of gunfire lasted for about two hours, intensifying the already volatile situation in the area.
The Assam Rifles promptly evacuated the injured personnel, who are now undergoing medical treatment. The deceased was identified as Constable Ajay Kumar Jha (43) from Bihar, serving with the 20th Battalion of the CRPF. The injured commandos are Sub-Inspector Romendro and Moirangthem Robindro.
Furthermore, accusations have surfaced against Manipur Police for allegedly conducting an aggressive operation in sensitive areas without proper coordination with other security agencies.