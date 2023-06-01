NHPC Subansiri Delayed Till Jan 2024

NHPC Subansiri has announced the delay of the first unit's inauguration from August to December this year. The decision came after a review meeting led by Union Power and New & Renewable Energy Minister Shri R. K. Singh in New Delhi.
The meeting aimed to evaluate the progress of the Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project, a 2000 MW power plant located in Arunachal Pradesh/Assam. The project has made significant advancements in dam concreting, with 14 blocks reaching the top level of 210 meters.
The remaining two blocks are set to be completed by June 2023. The Power Minister expressed satisfaction with the progress and emphasized the importance of safety precautions. The Chairman and Managing Director of NHPC assured the Minister of the company's commitment to commissioning the first unit, with a capacity of 250 MW, by December 2023 or January 2024.