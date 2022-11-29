Assam

Two AMC Students Expelled for Ragging

Two students of orthopedic department were expelled for six months by the medical college authorities.
While the ongoing case of ragging at Dibrugarh University is making headlines, Assam Medical College reported a similar case.

 The notice read, “On the basis of the report of the Anti-Ragging Committee, the following Postgraduate students of the department of Orthopedics, Assam Medical College, Dibrugarh were found guilty of harassing junior Postgraduate students both physically and mentally, which is a gross misconduct. Hence, on the recommendation of the Anti-Ragging Committee, the following disciplinary actions are imposed upon the guilty PG students of department of Orthopaedics.”

The following were the disciplinary actions taken on the students:

  1. Suspension from attending classed and academic privileges for six months

  2. Suspension/Expulsion from the hostel immediately.

The two students suspended were:

  1. Dr. Sayan Mukherjee (2021-22)

  2. Dr. Saket Saraf (2021-22)

Although the notice was issued on November 21, however, the incident came to light after the recent ragging case from Dibrugarh University which compelled a student to jump off a two-storey building.

