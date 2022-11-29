Two AMC Students Expelled for ragging

While the ongoing case of ragging at Dibrugarh University is making headlines, Assam Medical College reported a similar case.

Two students of orthopedic department were expelled for six months by the medical college authorities.

The notice read, “On the basis of the report of the Anti-Ragging Committee, the following Postgraduate students of the department of Orthopedics, Assam Medical College, Dibrugarh were found guilty of harassing junior Postgraduate students both physically and mentally, which is a gross misconduct. Hence, on the recommendation of the Anti-Ragging Committee, the following disciplinary actions are imposed upon the guilty PG students of department of Orthopaedics.”

The following were the disciplinary actions taken on the students:

Suspension from attending classed and academic privileges for six months Suspension/Expulsion from the hostel immediately.

The two students suspended were:

Dr. Sayan Mukherjee (2021-22) Dr. Saket Saraf (2021-22)

Although the notice was issued on November 21, however, the incident came to light after the recent ragging case from Dibrugarh University which compelled a student to jump off a two-storey building.