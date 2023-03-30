Amid Ban on Import of Poultry in Assam, Smuggling Continues Through Bengal Border

As many as ten pick up vans loaded with broilers have been seized by Shimultapu Police at the Srirampur gate in Kokrajhar district along Assam-Bengal Border on Thursday.

Interestingly, this is the second such incident that has been reported after four pickup vans loaded with broilers were seized in the early hours last Tuesday.

In the both the cases, the vehicles were seized while they were smuggling the broilers into Assam from West Bengal via Srirampur gate.

Speaking to the media, one of the van driver's assistants said: "We didn't commit any crime. We didn't kill or hurt anyone. We were shipping the broilers to Gossaigaon of Assam after loading it in Barobisha of West Bengal. We make a living from it as there is no other job to pursue. What to do?"

Earlier on March 10, the Assam government had banned the import of broilers to prevent the spread of avian influenza, which has been reported in Jharkhand and Bihar. However, despite the ban, the illegal transport of poultry has continued, with smugglers finding new and creative ways to bring in their goods.