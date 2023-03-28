Assam: Vans Smuggling Broilers Seized in Srirampur

In a clear case of smuggling, four pickup vans loaded with broilers were seized by the Shimultapu Police from Kokrajhar’s Srirampur in Assam during the early hours of Tuesday.

The smuggling of broilers continues in the state in violation of government directives.

According to sources, the vehicles were seized while they were smuggling the broilers into Assam

The broilers were being smuggled from West Bengal.

Assam has banned the import of broilers to prevent the spread of avian influenza, which has been reported in several parts of the country. Despite the ban, the illegal transport of poultry has continued, with smugglers finding new and creative ways to bring in their goods.

Earlier on Monday, the Assam Police foiled a cattle smuggling bid in Assam's Nagaon district, rescuing as many as 21 cattle heads from a truck.

Two persons, identified as Jiyabur Rahman and Mukhtar Hussain, were arrested in connection to the case.

Sources said that duo was smuggling the cattle heads from Golaghat to Nagaon when their truck was intercepted by police at Kaliabor.