Amid Delimitation Row, Former BJP Veteran Rajen Gohain to Meet Amit Shah

Former BJP leader Rajen Gohain is slated to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday.
This comes after the BJP veteran tendered his resignation from the cabinet rank protesting against the delimitation process of the Nagaon Lok Sabha seat in Assam.
As per sources, Gohain will apprise him about his ‘grievances and objections’ with regard to the delimitation process.
Meanwhile, he has refuted claims that he was called by Amit Shah.
On August 18, Rajen Gohain, the chairman of the Assam Food and Civil Supplies Corporation Limited resigned from his post owing to his dissatisfaction over the recent delimitation process.
Gohain in his letter clearly claimed that the delimitation process has rendered the 10-Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency un winnable for BJP candidate in the future also putting the people of Nagaon under threat because of the demographic change.
While resigning from the cabinet rank, Gohain said, “The Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency has been handed over to the other party. Only stating that we do not need the votes of Miya community is not enough. On several occasions, I expressed my dissatisfaction on the Nagaon Lok Sabha seat and informed the chief minister about the same but to no avail. He only says that he will preserve the culture of Assamese community and Hindutva but doesn’t shows in action.”