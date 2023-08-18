Assam: BJP Leader Rajen Gohain Resigns from Cabinet Rank

While resigning from the cabinet rank, Gohain said, “The Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency has been handed over to the other party. Only stating that we do not need the votes of Miya community is not enough. On several occasions, I expressed my dissatisfaction on the Nagaon Lok Sabha seat and informed the chief minister about the same but to no avail. He only says that he will preserve the culture of Assamese community and Hindutva but doesn’t shows in action.”

“I am not going against the party as we built it with our sweat and blood,” he added.