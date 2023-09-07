Amid Electricity Price Hike Akhil Gogoi Calls CM Sarma ‘Blackmailer’

"Assam is one of the most expensive states in terms of power hikes; only six other states have raised their power tariffs besides ours. In Assam, we now pay Rs 7.60 per unit up to 500 units for 3KW domestic-LT category, whereas it is about Rs 3, Rs 3.60, Rs 3.40, and so on in other states. We are one of the most expensive electricity users. Assam has been converted into a desert by CM Sarma. In Assam, there is only soliciting. A loan burden hangs over their heads," Akhil Gogoi remarked.