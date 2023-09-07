Amid Electricity Price Hike Akhil Gogoi Calls CM Sarma ‘Blackmailer’

Sivasagar MLA and the president of the Raijor Dal, Akhil Gogoi on Thursday termed Assam chief minister as ‘blackmailer’ for his claim to hike power tariffs in order to supply 24/7 electricity in the region.
Slamming the Assam chief minister on Thursday, Gogoi told the media, “Himanta Biswa Sarma is most unsuccessful chief minister of Assam. He is a blackmailer who imposes more misery on the people of Assam by stating that if people need 24/7 power supply, then tariff hike is a must. Since 22 years of his political career, he has failed to work on generating electricity in the region. Thus, resulting in people to hire generators and live in ‘Namghars’ (Prayer House).”
He added that whenever there is a shortage of electricity in the state, the state government emphasizes about the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC), yet Assam will only receive 25 Mega Watts (MW) from the project, with the remaining being distributed to other states.
"Assam is one of the most expensive states in terms of power hikes; only six other states have raised their power tariffs besides ours. In Assam, we now pay Rs 7.60 per unit up to 500 units for 3KW domestic-LT category, whereas it is about Rs 3, Rs 3.60, Rs 3.40, and so on in other states. We are one of the most expensive electricity users. Assam has been converted into a desert by CM Sarma. In Assam, there is only soliciting. A loan burden hangs over their heads," Akhil Gogoi remarked.
Earlier Wednesday, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has informed that load shedding is being personally monitored adding that earlier 1,800 Megawatt (MW) was required whereas this year we needed 2,500 MW.
Explaining the reasons why there will be a possibility to increase the electricity tariff, CM Sarma said, “We do not have so much electricity as of now and if we have to buy electricity, then the power tariff will be hiked by Re.1.”
Meanwhile, for the next year, he informed, the state government has tied up with various companies for increasing the MW so the residents can have a continuous flow of power.
The chief minister further stated, “The power is not cut for 5-10 hours anywhere and if people needs 24/7 power supply, then we shall have to hike the tariff.”
It may be mentioned that in the last few days, the state has experienced extreme temperatures making the lives of the people unbearable and the constant power cuts make it more intolerable. Due to this, people have raised concerns that even after tariff hikes, they are not receiving continuous flow of electricity.