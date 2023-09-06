If People Want 24/7 Power Supply, Tariff Will Be Hiked: Assam CM

As the state is currently reeling under extreme heat wave conditions, the residents of Assam are complaining about the constant power outages and higher electricity tariffs.
Owing to these, several people have taken to streets to protest against the power outages and tariff hikes as the increase in mercury has made the lives unbearable.
Amid the protests and power cuts, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has informed that load shedding is being personally monitored adding that earlier 1,800 Megawatt (MW) was required whereas this year we needed 2,500 MW.
CM Sarma said, “We do not have so much electricity as of now and if we have to buy electricity, then the power tariff will be hiked by Re.1.”
Meanwhile, for the next year, he informed, the state government has tied up with various companies for increasing the MW so the residents can have a continuous flow of power.
The chief minister further stated, “The power is not cut for 5-10 hours anywhere and if people needs 24/7 power supply, then we shall have to hike the tariff.”
It may be mentioned that in the last few days, the state has experienced extreme temperatures making the lives of the people unbearable and the constant power cuts make it more intolerable. Due to this, people have raised concerns that even after tariff hikes, they are not receiving continuous flow of electricity.