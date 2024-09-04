Amid Investment Scam, Singer Dikshu Shares Insights on Sumi's Stay at His Home

“On September 2, I had a program at Nalbari College, so I went out at 12 noon. My wife told me that Sumi and Tarkik visited our home. I had already learned about the stock market scam case by then. I returned home at around 9 to 9:30 pm and saw both of them were here at my home. Both were tensed and were seeking advice on what to do or what not to do. My wife suggested them to tell the actual truth and advised them to leave as it might bring us trouble. In the meantime, the Basistha Police Station officer in charge called Tarkik in his number. I suggested they pick up the call and speak clearly. I told them that since Bishal had been arrested, the police would definitely call them as they had a relationship with him; they could not escape that. I advised them to go before the police and tell them whatever they knew. While, I was giving my suggestion, the phone got disconnected. I asked him to call back and advised them to leave as it would not be good for them or us. Then they left, and till then, I don’t know where they are currently. Bishal has also visited me earlier with Sumi and Tarkik,” Dikshu added.