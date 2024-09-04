Amid Investment Scam, Singer Dikshu Shares Insights on Sumi's Stay at His Home

Following the arrest of Bishal Phukan for his alleged involvement in a massive investment scam in Assam, the social media platforms have been abuzz with the news of the whereabouts of Sumi Borah, a social media influencer, artiste and so-called sister of Bishal, and her husband Tarkik Borah, a photographer. The couple is currently at large after being summoned by Assam police for interrogation.
Sumi and Tarkik gained significant attention for their lavish destination wedding held at Raffles Udaipur Resort in Rajasthan on November 23, 2023. The event was attended by numerous guests from the Assamese film and music industry, as well as relatives from Assam.
In the wake of Bishal Phukan's arrest in Dibrugarh on Monday night, Assamese singer Dikshu Sharma's name has emerged in connection with the couple. Dikshu has claimed that Sumi and Tarkik visited his home before their disappearance.
Speaking to the media, Dikshu shared his perspective: “I didn’t know Sumi Borah was involved in trading or not. I only knew Bishal Phukan was doing trading in the stock market. Likewise, I thought Sumi had also invested money in the stock market and has gained profit out of it. I didn’t think that only Bishal has invested money in Sumi’s wedding as her husband Tarkik was doing photography for long now, thus, I thought both Sumi and Tarkik had savings. I couldn’t have afforded such a lavish destination wedding, though I never asked them how they managed the money. It was a two-day visit; I went to the wedding and stayed at Radisson Blu hotel, and the very next day we went to the wedding destination and returned after that.”
“On September 2, I had a program at Nalbari College, so I went out at 12 noon. My wife told me that Sumi and Tarkik visited our home. I had already learned about the stock market scam case by then. I returned home at around 9 to 9:30 pm and saw both of them were here at my home. Both were tensed and were seeking advice on what to do or what not to do. My wife suggested them to tell the actual truth and advised them to leave as it might bring us trouble. In the meantime, the Basistha Police Station officer in charge called Tarkik in his number. I suggested they pick up the call and speak clearly. I told them that since Bishal had been arrested, the police would definitely call them as they had a relationship with him; they could not escape that. I advised them to go before the police and tell them whatever they knew. While, I was giving my suggestion, the phone got disconnected. I asked him to call back and advised them to leave as it would not be good for them or us. Then they left, and till then, I don’t know where they are currently. Bishal has also visited me earlier with Sumi and Tarkik,” Dikshu added.
Dikshu Sharma also mentioned his long acquaintance with Tarkik: “I knew Sumi’s husband Tarkik for a long time as he is a photographer. Through Tarkik, I got to know about Sumi as his fiancée. Moreover, Sumi also acted in my ‘Parijaat’ song, for which Sumi always admired me and my wife for giving her a chance in the Assamese music industry. She was like family thereafter. In 2022, we came to know about Bishal Phukan. Bishal didn’t visit us frequently; however, Sumi did sometimes.”