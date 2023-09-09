Amid Power Crisis, Union Minister Assures to Allocate at least 300 MW to Assam

Amid power crisis in the state, Assam's chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday met the Union Power Minister RK Singh in New Delhi and briefed him on the unprecedented 26% increase in power demand due to the growth of productive sectors of the economy.
The chief minister informing about the developments on X platform said, “Union Power Minister RK Singh has assured to consider my personal request to allocate at least 300 MW of power to Assam, which will aid in tiding over the current power deficit.”
Earlier, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma while addressing the media in Assam had informed that load shedding is being personally monitored adding that earlier 1,800 Megawatt (MW) was required whereas this year we needed 2,500 MW.
Explaining the reasons why there will be a possibility to increase the electricity tariff, CM Sarma said, “We do not have so much electricity as of now and if we have to buy electricity, then the power tariff will be hiked by Re.1.”
The chief minister also asserted that if people needs 24/7 power supply, then we shall have to hike the tariff.
Meanwhile, for the next year, he informed, the state government has tied up with various companies for increasing the MW so the residents can have a continuous flow of power.
It may be mentioned that in the last few days, the state has experienced extreme temperatures making the lives of the people unbearable and the constant power cuts make it more intolerable. Due to this, people have raised concerns that even after tariff hikes, they are not receiving a continuous flow of electricity.