Southwest Monsoon Finally Advances into Most Parts of NE, IMD Confirms

Probable Impacts

· Visibility may become poor due to intense spell of rainfall leading to traffic congestion.

· Temporary Disruption of traffic due to water logging in roads/ uprooting of trees/ breaking of tree branches leading to increased travel time.

· Uprooting of trees may cause damages to power sector

· Possibility of damages to vulnerable structures due to heavy to very heavy rain

· Partial Damages to Kutcha Houses and Huts due to uprooting of trees.

· Possibilities of Flash floods due to intense spell of rainfall.

· Water logging / flooding in many parts of low lying areas.

· Landslides/mud slide/land slip very likely.

· Heavy rainfall may damage the standing crops and vegetables in the maturity stage.

· Lightning may injure people and cattle at open place.

· Dispersion of soil from the field and hence seed displacement and poor germination of seeds.