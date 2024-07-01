National

Prime Minister Modi Takes Stock of Flood Situation in Assam

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed Assam's flood situation through a phone call with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

In a tweet on his official 'X' handle, CM Sarma mentioned that he updated the Prime Minister about the second wave of floods affecting Assam this year, caused by heavy rains in Arunachal Pradesh and parts of Upper Assam districts.

He also detailed the relief measures the state government is implementing.

Prime Minister Modi assured CM Sarma of full cooperation from the Government of India, highlighting the central government's commitment to assisting Assam in managing the flood crisis.

