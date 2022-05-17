Amit Shah Assures all Possible Help to Flood-hit Assam

Union Home Minister Amit Shah assured all possible help from the central government to flood-hit Assam.

Shah spoke to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday and took stock of the flood situation in the state. He said that National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have already been deployed in the state.

Taking to twitter, Amit Shah said, “Concerned about the situation in the wake of heavy rainfall in parts of Assam. Spoke to CM Shri @himantabiswa to take stock of the situation. NDRF teams are already been deployed. Assured all possible help from the central government.”