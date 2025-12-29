Amit Shah Gets Traditional Welcome in Nagaon, Inaugurates ₹227-Cr Batadrava Than

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Nagaon district, where he was welcomed with a warm and traditional welcome by the people of Assam. After landing at Borduwa by helicopter from Guwahati, Shah was greeted with vibrant Assamese cultural performances, including traditional music and dances, reflecting the rich heritage of the region.

During the welcome programme, artists performed Gayan-Bayan and Diha Naam drew visible appreciation from the Union Home Minister. Shah was seen joining in with rhythmic claps, clearly enjoying the moment as the devotional performance resonated across the historic site.

Following the reception, the Union Home Minister inaugurated the ₹227-crore redevelopment project of Batadrava Than, the birthplace of Vaishnava saint Srimanta Sankardeva. The redeveloped complex aims to preserve and promote the spiritual and cultural legacy of the revered saint while enhancing facilities for devotees and visitors.

Addressing a large public gathering at the historic site, Shah highlighted the importance of Srimanta Sankardeva’s teachings of unity, harmony, and cultural renaissance, and praised the people of Assam for preserving their traditions and values.



The Union Home Minister will return to Guwahati after inaugurating the Redevelopment project of the Batadrava Than, where he will pay homage to martyrs of the Assam movement against illegal infiltrators at the newly constructed 'Swahid Smarak Kshetra'.

He will also inaugurate a RS 111-crore new building of the Guwahati police Commissionerate and the Rs 189-crore integrated command and control system (ICCS) to bolster the city's security.

Shah will also inaugurate the Rs 291- crore Jyoti Bishnu Cultural Complex, an auditorium with a 5,000 seating capacity in Guwahati.