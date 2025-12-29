Amit Shah Arrives in Guwahati After Fog Postpones Visit; See Updated Itinerary

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBI) in Guwahati on Monday morning. His visit, originally scheduled for Sunday night, had been postponed due to heavy fog disrupting flights.
Top BJP leaders were present at the airport to welcome him, including Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, MP Bijuli Kalita Medhi, AGP MLA Ramendra Narayan Kalita, and AGP leader Tapan Das. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also received him, along with senior BJP leader Vaijayant Jay Panda.
Honoured to welcome Adarniya @AmitShah ji at Guwahati Airport.— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) December 29, 2025
This visit of his will mark a new dawn of growth and cultural renaissance for Assam.
We look forward to his insights and guidance as he will dedicate key projects to the people. pic.twitter.com/xn5KJMdruk
From Guwahati, Amit Shah will travel by helicopter to Batadrava in Nagaon to inaugurate the Bordowa Project and address a public gathering. After concluding the programme there, he will fly to Sarusajai and then proceed to Boragaon to visit the Swheed Smarak Kshetra at around 3 PM.
At 3:30 PM, he will inaugurate the newly constructed Office of the Police Commissioner, followed by the inauguration of the 5,000-seat Jyoti–Bishnu Antarjatik Kala Mandir at 4:30 PM. He is expected to address public gatherings at several of these locations.
After completing the day’s events, the Union Home Minister will depart for Delhi at around 6:30 PM.
