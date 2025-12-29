Subscribe

Amit Shah Arrives in Guwahati After Fog Postpones Visit; See Updated Itinerary

Additionally, the Home Minister is expected to visit the Swaheed Smarak Kshetra in Boragaon as part of his itinerary. He is scheduled to depart for Delhi by 6:30 PM.

PratidinTime News Desk
Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBI) in Guwahati on Monday morning. His visit, originally scheduled for Sunday night, had been postponed due to heavy fog disrupting flights.

Top BJP leaders were present at the airport to welcome him, including Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, MP Bijuli Kalita Medhi, AGP MLA Ramendra Narayan Kalita, and AGP leader Tapan Das. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also received him, along with senior BJP leader Vaijayant Jay Panda.

From Guwahati, Amit Shah will travel by helicopter to Batadrava in Nagaon to inaugurate the Bordowa Project and address a public gathering. After concluding the programme there, he will fly to Sarusajai and then proceed to Boragaon to visit the Swheed Smarak Kshetra at around 3 PM.

At 3:30 PM, he will inaugurate the newly constructed Office of the Police Commissioner, followed by the inauguration of the 5,000-seat Jyoti–Bishnu Antarjatik Kala Mandir at 4:30 PM. He is expected to address public gatherings at several of these locations.

After completing the day’s events, the Union Home Minister will depart for Delhi at around 6:30 PM.

