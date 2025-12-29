Amit Shah Inaugurates ₹227-Crore Batadrava Than Redevelopment in Assam’s Nagaon

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday described it as a “deeply auspicious moment” as he inaugurated the ₹227-crore redevelopment project of Batadrava Than, the birthplace of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva, at Borduwa in Assam’s Nagaon district. The occasion witnessed a large public gathering, reflecting the spiritual and cultural significance of the site.

Beginning his address on a reverential note, Shah paid homage toMahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva and bowed before the holy Kamakhya Temple, calling Assam a land of spirituality, culture, and sacrifice. “It is my privilege to come to Nagaon, the sacred land where Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva was born. Today is one of the most meaningful days of my life,” he said.

Recalling Assam’s towering historical figures, the Union Home Minister remembered Bharat Ratna Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi, crediting him with ensuring that Assam and the entire Northeast remained an integral part of India. Shah said Bordoloi’s decisive role during the freedom movement and in the post-Independence period deserved enduring gratitude from the nation. He also paid tribute to eminent literary icon Lakshminath Bezbaruah.

Highlighting the significance of the redevelopment, Shah said the Batadrava Than project, undertaken at a cost of ₹227 crore, symbolised deep respect for Assam’s cultural and spiritual heritage. He thanked the Assam government for allowing him to inaugurate the project, stating that it would play a vital role in preserving and promoting the legacy of Srimanta Sankardeva for generations to come.

While noting that he did not wish to engage in political discussion on such a sacred occasion, Shah spoke about efforts to remove illegal encroachments from religious and environmentally sensitive areas. He praised Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for what he described as firm and decisive action, including the restoration of Namghars and the clearing of encroachments from areas such as Kaziranga National Park. According to him, more than one lakh acres of land have been freed from illegal occupation.

The Union Home Minister also criticised earlier Congress governments, alleging that policies such as the IMDT Act had facilitated illegal settlement in Assam. He asserted that the present government was committed to identifying and removing illegal immigrants not only from Assam, but from across the country.

Referring to the Assam Movement, Shah said successive Congress governments had failed to honour the martyrs fittingly for decades. He noted that the Swahid Smarak Kshetra, dedicated to the martyrs of the movement, was completed by the Assam government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Emphasising the Centre’s focus on the Northeast, Shah said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited the region nearly 80 times, while he himself had visited Assam around 35 times in the last 11 years. He claimed that while the Congress invested about ₹1 lakh crore in Assam’s development over a decade, the present government had facilitated investments exceeding ₹15 lakh crore for the state’s development.

“The Congress talks, but our government delivers,” Shah said, adding that the BJP was determined to continue its development initiatives and address long-pending issues in Assam.

Earlier, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma described the day as “extremely sacred and historic” for the Assamese people as the Abirbhav Kshetra of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva was inaugurated at Borduwa.

Addressing the gathering, Sarma stated there had long been public demand, including from BJP workers and residents, for widening and improving the road from Borduwa to Oshinaki at the inauguration of Abirbhav Kshetra at the birthplace of Srimanta Sankardeva. He said these aspirations had now been fulfilled.

“Today is not only a historic day for Assam, but for the entire country,” the Chief Minister said, noting that the Abirbhav Kshetra inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He said the project marked a significant step towards preserving and promoting the spiritual and cultural legacy of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva.

Sarma said the Abirbhav Kshetra would function as a centre for discussion and learning on the life, spiritual practices, and ideals of Srimanta Sankardeva, enabling people to understand his philosophy in depth.

Highlighting the state government’s commitment to holistic development, the Chief Minister said Batadrava Than had been planned and developed comprehensively. He also announced that visitors coming to Borduwa would not have to bear personal expenses, as the government would provide necessary facilities to ensure comfort and convenience for devotees and tourists alike.