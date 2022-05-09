Amit Shah Inaugurates Office of Directorate of Census Ops, Assam

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday inaugurated the office of the Directorate of Census Operations, Assam located at Amingaon in the presence of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Inaugurating the Census operations office, Amit Shah said that the project was done with a cost of Rs. 32 crores. “The Assam government will have to work on family control. The census will be conducted digitally in the future. The census operations will be used as the store and scanning centre of Northeast,” Shah stated.

The census which was stopped for two years for the COVID-19 pandemic will be reconducted digitally.

He also launched the website of the office of Registrar General of India- censusindia.gov.in

"The census has an important role in policymaking. Only census can tell what is the status of development, SC & ST, and what kind of lifestyle people have in mountains, cities & villages," he added.

"Birth & death register will be linked to Census. By 2024, every birth and death will be registered which means our census will be updated automatically," Shah further said.

He also stated that the next e-Census will shape the policies of the next 25 years. I and my family will be the first to fill all details online in the software when it is launched.

The valedictory function was also attended by Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, Assam Transport Minister Chandramohan Patowary, MP Queen Ojha among others.