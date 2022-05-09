Union Minister Amit Shah Lays Foundation of BSF Central Workshop

Union home minister Amit Shah on Monday said that the Union government has managed to establish peace in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTC) that was earlier marred by violence and bloodshed.
Shah said this while laying the foundation of a central workshop and stores of the Border Security Force at Tamulpur in Assam on Thursday.
He also launched a retail outlet of the Assam Khadi and Village Industries for 107 canteens of the paramilitary force.
Assam chief minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma and Pramod Boro, chief executive member of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) were also present on the occasion.
Speaking on the occasion Amit Shah said, “Earlier violence and bloodshed was rampant in the BTR. Our government has managed to establish peace in the region after much discussion with different militant outfits. We have been able to free the region of violence and disease.”
Shah further claimed that the Union government has kept all the promises it had made to the people of BTR.
“We will protect and promote the Boro language and culture and also bring about economic development in the region,” Shah said.
Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “The setting up of a central workshop and stores in Tamulpur is a gift for the Border Security Force (BSF). This will further aid the BSF jawans in discharging their responsibilities by enhancing their military prowess.”
“We have kept our promise to accord Tamulpur the status of a fully fledged district. As part of our development activities a bridge will be constructed at Kharoni at an expense of Rs 350 crores,” Sarma said.
The Union home minister also thanked the state chief minister and his government for donating 50 acres of land to the BSF for construction of the central workshop at Tamulpur will benefit the people of the state.
Meanwhile, the Assam Khadi and Village Industries Board has had a turnover of one lakh crores.
“The BTR is very suitable for agriculture. The people of the region can associate themselves with industry of honey production, manufacture of incense sticks and cane industry to earn a livelihood,” said Shah.