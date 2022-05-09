Union Minister Amit Shah Lays Foundation of BSF Central Workshop

Union home minister Amit Shah on Monday said that the Union government has managed to establish peace in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTC) that was earlier marred by violence and bloodshed.

Shah said this while laying the foundation of a central workshop and stores of the Border Security Force at Tamulpur in Assam on Thursday.

He also launched a retail outlet of the Assam Khadi and Village Industries for 107 canteens of the paramilitary force.

Assam chief minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma and Pramod Boro, chief executive member of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion Amit Shah said, “Earlier violence and bloodshed was rampant in the BTR. Our government has managed to establish peace in the region after much discussion with different militant outfits. We have been able to free the region of violence and disease.”

Shah further claimed that the Union government has kept all the promises it had made to the people of BTR.