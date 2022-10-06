Amit Shah, JP Nadda To Arrive In Guwahati Tomorrow

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda will be arriving in Guwahati on Friday evening.

Both the leaders will be on a three-day visit to Assam and will inaugurate the new state office of the party.

While Nadda will leave on Saturday evening after attending a few meetings, Shah will depart from the state on Sunday evening after several official engagements.

This was informed by BJP state president Bhabesh Kalita while speaking to reporters in Guwahati today.

On Saturday, the two leaders will inaugurate BJP’s new state office on National Highway-27 at Basistha Chariali area in presence of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

“After the function, the leaders will address a rally of BJP booth workers at Veterinary College Playground in Khanapara. We expect around 40,000-45,000 booth workers to attend the rally,” Kalita further said.

Shah will attend a series of official meetings on Saturday evening and Sunday morning, scheduled to take place at Assam Administrative Staff College in Guwahati.

Later in the afternoon, he will visit the Police Training College in Golaghat’s Dergaon to attend the conference of the superintendents of police of the state.

Shah will depart from Assam on Sunday evening from Jorhat airport.