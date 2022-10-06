Assam: Rhino Dies of Old Age at Orang National Park

A one-horned rhino was found dead at Orang National park In Assam’s Sonitpur district on Thursday.

The Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) present at the scene informed that the rhino died due to old age.

This was also confirmed by an on-site veterinarian, sources said.

The carcass was discovered at near Pisolamukh forest area on the national park.

Earlier this year, the carcass of a rhino calf was recovered in Assam’s Orang National Park amid flash floods across the state.

According to sources, the carcass was found floating in the water at Kaitamari Galduba behind the regional forest officer's office in the national park.

It was suspected that the rhino calf was killed due to a tiger attack.