Amit Shah Launches Assam Government’s Newsletter

Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched the Assam government’s monthly newsletter and booklet titled ‘Asom Barta’ or Voice of Assam at the Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra in Guwahati on Tuesday.

The newsletter was released on the occasion of the first anniversary of the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led BJP government in Assam.

The newsletter, to be published under the aegis of the state Directorate of Information and Public Relation, will enable citizens to stay connected with the government and its policies.

Editor Bishnu Kamal Bora said, “Assam will be one of the first states in the country to launch its own newsletter and this is expected to bring a new benchmark in direct communication between the government and its citizens.”

The readers will be updated about the latest programmes and policies of the state government while citizens, intellectuals and freelance journalists will have the opportunity to provide constructive suggestions to the government, he said.

The first edition is an anniversary special with 16 pages. Asom Barta will be printed in three languages, Assamese, English, and Hindi initially. In due course, it will be published in Bengali and other regional languages of Assam.

Over 10,000 hard copies of Asom Barta will be printed and delivered on a periodic basis to all state government offices at the district and block level and to eminent citizens across the country. Besides the printed version, soft copies of ‘Asom Barta’ will initially be sent to one crore people via social media platforms and emails.

Meanwhile, Amit Shah visited the under construction party office at Basistha and interacted with party karyakartas there. Shah was then given a warm send-off by chief minister Sarma and other ministers at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Borjhar.

Also Read: Cyclone Asani: All flights from Visakhapatnam Cancelled