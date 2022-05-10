Cyclone Asani: All flights from Visakhapatnam Cancelled

All flights from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh have been cancelled due to the cyclonic storm ‘Asani’.

The Visakhapatnam International Airport Director Srinivas on Tuesday said, “All flights cancelled for today in and out of Visakhapatnam. All 6E flights out of VTZ for tomorrow as well stand cancelled.”

Visakhapatnam city witnessed extreme heavy rainfall due to the cyclone on Tuesday afternoon. Heavy rains accompanied by strong winds lashed many parts of the city.

The cyclone was likely to move closer to north Andhra Pradesh coast by Tuesday night and then re-curve to move parallel to north Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coast and expected to lose steam gradually.

The IMD has been keeping a close track of the cyclone and has issued 20 national bulletins so far, updating local administration about the storm and suggesting measures to save lives.

Under the influence of the cyclone, Odisha and West Bengal had received heavy to moderate rainfall on Monday.

The weather office said that very high sea conditions were likely to prevail over west-central and adjoining south Bay of Bengal and asked fishermen not to venture out in the region from Tuesday for at least two days.

It also advised that tourism activities in coastal areas and sea beaches be suspended till May 13.

In Odisha, two to three spells of rain occurred in districts such as Khurda, Ganjam, Puri, Cuttack and Bhadrak.

The cyclone is likely to cause heavy rain in the southern part of West Bengal including Kolkata, Howrah, Purba Medinipur, North and South 24 Parganas and Nadia districts between Monday and Thursday, the weather office had said.

Also Read: Assam: Bank Official Critically Injured after Miscreants Open Fire