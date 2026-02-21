Amit Shah Pledges to Wipe Out Naxalism, Honours CRPF on 87th Raising Day in Guwahati

Union Home Minister Amit Shah today declared that the nation has taken a firm pledge to eliminate Naxalism from India by the 31st of next month. He was speaking at the 87th Raising Day parade of the CRPF in Guwahati, where he praised the force for its unparalleled service to the country.

Addressing the CRPF personnel, Mr Shah highlighted the vital role of the Cobra Battalions and other CRPF units in making the country Naxal-free. “The CRPF has been instrumental in restoring peace in the North-East, Jammu and Kashmir, and Maoist-affected regions. Without them, India’s internal security would be unimaginable,” he said.

Paying tribute to the fallen heroes, the Home Minister noted that 2,270 personnel have sacrificed their lives in service to the nation, including 700 in the North-East alone.

On the occasion, Mr Shah reviewed the ceremonial parade, took the salute, and conferred bravery medals on CRPF personnel for their exceptional courage and dedication. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was also present at the event.

Later in the day, the Home Minister is scheduled to lay the foundation stone for a new campus of the 10th Assam Police Battalion at Kachutoli, near Guwahati. The battalion, currently operating from Guwahati, will move to the newly developed campus once construction is complete.

