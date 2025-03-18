Amit Shah Respected 'Gamosa', Accepted It With Folded Hands: BJP Leader

Union Home Minister Amit Shah may have had protocol-related reasons for not wearing the Assamese gamosa around his neck, but he did not insult it, stated BJP leader Rana Goswami on Tuesday before the media.

Advertisment

Refuting the allegations made by the Congress, he said, "He respectfully accepted the gamosa I gave him with folded hands."

Commenting on Congress's stance, Goswami remarked, "Who knows Rahul Gandhi better than me? I have worked with the Gandhi family for a long time. I do not wish to say much on this matter."

He further added, "Congress often ends up facing the consequences of its own actions. Perhaps realizing this, they eventually canceled their protest in Bhetapara after sensing a lack of support."

Referring to past instances, Goswami noted, "I have seen videos on television where Rahul Gandhi disrespected the gamosa. Taking all this into consideration, Congress may have ultimately called off the protest based on the party president’s directive."

Rafiqul Islam’s Response

AIUDF MLA Rafiqul Islam strongly reacted to Rana Goswami’s statement, asserting, "If he sought respect, he should have worn it around his neck." He criticized Amit Shah, stating, "He is not an Assamese; he does not understand the significance of the gamosa. This is an insult to the gamosa."

Islam also slammed the Assam government over electricity tariffs, accusing Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of misleading the public. "The Chief Minister is fooling the common people. The government's intention is to collect excess charges from the public," he alleged. He further claimed, "This is a conspiracy by the government to grant concessions on electricity tariffs for Adani and Ambani."

Aminul Islam’s Remarks

Echoing similar sentiments, AIUDF leader Aminul Islam criticized the government’s policies, stating, "This is a capitalist government. The entire scheme is a conspiracy to impose additional charges on the public while granting electricity concessions to corporate groups."

On the gamosa controversy, he remarked, "After claiming that he could not wear it due to protocol, the insult to Assam’s gamosa has only worsened." He emphasized, "Even though Amit Shah is the Home Minister, he is not above the honour of the gamosa."

Rejecting the protocol argument, he concluded, "No protocol can prevent someone from wearing the Assamese gamosa."

Also Read: Congress Slams Amit Shah for 'Disrespecting' Assamese Gamusa, Demands Apology