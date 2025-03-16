Congress Slams Amit Shah for 'Disrespecting' Assamese Gamusa, Demands Apology

The Congress has criticized Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his handling of the traditional Assamese gamusa during his recent welcome at an airport, calling it disrespectful.

In a post on X, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Bhupen Borah shared a video of Amit Shah’s welcome ceremony at the airport, where he can be seen taking the gamusas instead of respectfully wearing them around his neck.

Bhupen Borah wrote, “Shri @AmitShah ji, the Gamocha is a symbol of Assamese pride. People bow their heads to accept an offered Gamocha, and allow it to be placed around their neck.”

He further accused Shah of being dismissive in his response, saying, “But, during your welcome ceremony at the airport, by nonchalantly snatching the offered Gamochas from the hands of the Assam Chief Minister and other dignitaries, and passing it on to your assistants, you have demonstrated your uncouth manners.”

Borah further demanded an apology from the Home Minister, asserting, “Please apologise to the Assamese people for your pedestrian behaviour.”