Amit Shah To Attend Mega Poll Rally In Assam's Lakhimpur Today

In the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Assam, the BJP is set to contest in 11 out of 14 seats, with its allies, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and UPPL, vying for two (Barpeta and Dhubri) and one seat (Kokrajhar) respectively. The electoral battle unfolds across three phases on April 19, April 26, and May 7, with Assam poised for another dynamic political showdown.