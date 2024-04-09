Amit Shah To Attend Mega Poll Rally In Assam's Lakhimpur Today
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is slated to participate in a massive rally in Lakhimpur and conduct a roadshow in Tinsukia, Dibrugarh on Tuesday, as announced via ‘X’. Expressing anticipation to engage with the vibrant people of Assam, Shah reiterated the commitment towards achieving Prime Minister Modi's vision of surpassing '400 paar' in the region.
"Tomorrow, will be in Assam to attend a mega rally in Lakhimpur Lok Sabha and a roadshow in Tinsukia (Dibrugarh Lok Sabha). Assam is set to secure Modi Ji's goal of '400 paar',” he wrote in ‘X’.
The political fervor in Assam intensifies as Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma recently led a significant roadshow in Dibrugarh, rallying support for Union Minister and BJP candidate Sarbananda Sonowal. Thousands of BJP supporters congregated during the procession, which traversed approximately 2 kilometers from Chowkidingee Sports Ground to Charali police station through various city routes. The procession, led by Assam's Gayan Bayan sect, was adorned with diverse musical instruments and captivating dance performances, amplifying the spectacle.
In the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Assam, the BJP is set to contest in 11 out of 14 seats, with its allies, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and UPPL, vying for two (Barpeta and Dhubri) and one seat (Kokrajhar) respectively. The electoral battle unfolds across three phases on April 19, April 26, and May 7, with Assam poised for another dynamic political showdown.
Reflecting on past electoral dynamics, in the 2014 polls, the BJP secured 7 out of 14 seats in Assam. Subsequently, in the 2019 elections, the BJP's seat count surged to 9, while the Congress retained three seats, and the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) clinched one seat.