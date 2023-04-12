Assam: Amit Shah to Distribute 50,000 Appointment Letters on May 11

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will distribute appointment letters to as many as 50,000 youths in Assam on May 11. This was informed by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday.

While addressing a rally during Amit Shah's visit, CM Sarma said, "Shri Amit Shah ji will be coming to Guwahati very soon and will give appointment letters to 50,000 youth."

He further stated, "The work of 200 divisional offices and 7 district offices of BJP will also be completed before the Lok Sabha elections."