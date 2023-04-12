Assam: Amit Shah to Distribute 50,000 Appointment Letters on May 11

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will distribute appointment letters to as many as 50,000 youths in Assam on May 11. This was informed by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday.
While addressing a rally during Amit Shah's visit, CM Sarma said, "Shri Amit Shah ji will be coming to Guwahati very soon and will give appointment letters to 50,000 youth."
He further stated, "The work of 200 divisional offices and 7 district offices of BJP will also be completed before the Lok Sabha elections."
Earlier in the day, Amit Shah had attended a massive rally at Mankata in Assam’s Dibrugarh district, where he laid the foundation stone for the BJP's new office.
In his speech, Shah emphasized the development and progress being made by the BJP government in Assam, which has resulted in the creation of 41,000 jobs in the state. He noted that the people of the country want Prime Minister Narendra Modi to continue leading the nation.
Furthermore, Shah announced that the Assam government would establish 12 new medical colleges in the state, boosting healthcare facilities for the people of Assam.
He had expressed confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will win more than 300 Lok Sabha seats in the upcoming general elections, enabling Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lead the country for a third consecutive term.