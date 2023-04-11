BJP will win 2024 Lok Sabha Polls Comfortably: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will win more than 300 Lok Sabha seats in the upcoming general elections, enabling Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lead the country for a third consecutive term.

Speaking at a rally in Dibrugarh, Assam, Shah also predicted that the party will secure 12 of the 14 Lok Sabha seats in the northeastern state.

Further, Shah took the opportunity to criticize the Indian National Congress, stating that despite Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, the party failed to perform well in the recent assembly elections in Meghalaya, Tripura, and Nagaland.

Shah also referred to Gandhi's controversial remarks during a visit to the United Kingdom and warned that if Gandhi continues to defame the country and government with false statements, the Congress party will be "white-washed" from the entire country.

Shah highlighted the achievements of the BJP in Assam, noting that the controversial Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958, has been removed from 70 percent of the state, and the border disputes with neighbouring provinces are being resolved.

Shah added that Bodoland and Karbi Anglong areas are peaceful, and the state is no longer associated with "andolan" (agitation) and "aatankwad" (terrorism).

Amit Shah's comments come ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, which are expected to be held in 2024. The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won the last general elections in 2019, securing 353 of the 543 seats in the Lok Sabha, with the BJP alone winning 303 seats.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister is expected to attend a mega event in Guwahati on April 14, where over 11,000 dancers will perform. Shah referred to the event, stating that the state is now known for peace, and people are dancing to the beats of Bihu music.