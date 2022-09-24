Amit Shah to Inaugurate SPs Conference on October 9: Assam CM

Union home minister Amit Shah will visit Dergaon in Assam's Golaghat district on October 9 to inaugurate the SPs conference which is slated to be held at the Police Training College.

This was stated by the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday during his sudden visit to inspect the newly constructed police conference hall at the Police Training College in Dergaon.

CM Sarma said, “The two-day SPs conference will be held at Dergaon on October 9 and 10. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate the two-day conference on October 9.”

Himanta Biswa Sarma again returned back to Kaziranga after his visit to Dergaon.