Missing IRB Jawan Found Dead in Nagaland

A jawan of the Nagaland Police Indian Reserve Battalion, who had reportedly been missing since September 17, was found dead at a village in the state’s Niuland district on Saturday.

The deceased jawan has been identified as Yanponthung N Tungoe (28), who hailed from Old Riphyim in Wokha district.

He was posted at Niuland town.

According to a police official, the jawan’s body was spotted near Hovishe village in Niuland district.

A case of unnatural death has been registered and the body has been sent for post-mortem report.

An investigation has been launched into the entire incident.